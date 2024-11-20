JPS hosts community forum for Lake Hico future

By Leon Williams,

Contributing Writer,

On Monday evening at 6 p.m. the Jackson Public School District (JPS) hosted a community forum to discuss future planning for what was previously known as Lake Hico, originally built on 16th section school land in the 1950s.

Although the lake’s initial intent was to provide water for the Rex Brown Power Plant, Lake Hico was open to the public for recreational use. This did not include Jackson’s Black residents but, it was the home of the Jackson Yacht Club founded in 1960.

The United States Civil Rights Act, which outlawed segregation in public spaces, passed in 1964. This legislation prompted the closing of the Yacht Club in 1966. Soon after, in 1968, the City of Jackson closed Lake Hico and all public parks and swimming pools to avoid having to obey the Civil Rights Act.

Residents attending the forum reminded JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene, who presided over the meeting, of that painful past.

Dr. Green opened the forum by characterizing the meeting as the “official launch” for upcoming planning efforts that will involve the community at every phase. The session was well-planned starting with a quick response (QR) code allowing access to a survey in which forum participants could rank priorities which included housing, sports & entertainment, parks & recreation, business, energy/solar and farming.

Participation was robust with attendees, who included political figures, business people, educators and concerned citizens, fully engaged in making suggestions and asking questions for clarification.

At one-point, former Hinds County Supervisor David Archie questioned the integrity of the JPS coalition leading the project and suggested a citizen review board work with JPS to ensure their integrity. Dr. Greene skillfully responded by fully welcoming citizen participation to “work” with JPS as opposed to “watching” JPS.

Roy Decker, from Duvall Decker Architects PA, assisted Dr. Greene in the presentation. Decker indicated the complete project would roll out in stages, each taking multiple years to reach fruition. Decker also mentioned that the 640-acre project currently represents the largest growth opportunity of any U.S. Southern City.

Senator Hillman Frazier, who also attended the forum, said, “This is a very good first step in a very long process. It is going to take a lot of deliberation and thought. It is encouraging that they sought community input on the front end, as opposed to much later.”

Though the forum was mostly positive, residents did express concern about making sure the land was free of toxins and that the Hico Project is a revenue producer for the City of Jackson and Jackson Public Schools.

Before closing out the forum, Dr, Greene indicated that financial support will be necessary from the Federal Government and the State of Mississippi throughout the process.