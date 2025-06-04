John Horhn elected mayor of the City of Jackson; City Council election yields mixed results

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

State Senator John Horhn has been elected mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, following a decisive victory in the June 3 general election. Horhn secured 66.99% of the vote, defeating independent candidate Rodney DePriest, who garnered 27.90%. This triumph follows Horhn’s earlier success in the Democratic primary runoff on April 22, where he unseated incumbent Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, ending Lumumba’s bid for a third term.

In his victory speech, Horhn addressed supporters, stating, “Jackson deserves more than what we’ve been getting. We deserve thriving businesses, safe streets, reliable infrastructure, clean and vibrant neighborhoods, and real opportunities that uplift every corner of our city. I’m not just standing here as your mayor-elect—I’m standing as a leader committed to restoring trust, accountability, and transparency in our city government.” He further emphasized his commitment to addressing the city’s pressing issues, “We’re going to tackle the water crisis, rebuild public trust, and deliver on the basics—from trash pickup to potholes. But we’re also going to dream bigger and do better for every family, every block, every business. This isn’t about politics—it’s about people.”

City Council Elections: Close Contests and Clear Winners

The City Council races presented a mix of tight contests and decisive victories:

Ward 1: The race remains too close to call, with incumbent Ashby Foote leading with 1,738 votes (33.56%), followed closely by Grace Greene (1,728 votes, 33.37%) and Jasmine Barnes (1,713 votes, 33.08%). Final results await the counting of absentee and affidavit ballots.

Ward 2: Democrat Tina Clay retained her seat with a commanding 93.71% of the vote (4,082 votes), defeating independent Bethany Williams-Sherif (274 votes).

Ward 3: Long-serving Councilman Kenneth Stokes secured re-election with 2,451 votes (78.66%), overcoming independent challenger Marques Jackson (665 votes, 21.34%).

Ward 5: Democrat Vernon Hartley maintained his position with 1,619 votes (72.31%), defeating independent Ray McCants (620 votes, 27.69%).

Ward 7: With Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay not seeking re-election, Democrat Kevin Parkinson won the open seat with 1,697 votes (56.74%), surpassing independent Ron Aldridge (1,165 votes, 38.95%) and Republican Taylor Turcotte (129 votes, 4.31%).

A New Chapter for Jackson

Horhn’s election marks a significant shift in Jackson’s leadership. His campaign focused on restoring essential services, enhancing public safety, and improving infrastructure. As he prepares to assume office, residents express hope for effective governance and meaningful progress.

“This is not just my victory — it’s a win for the people of Jackson who said loud and clear that they want solutions, not slogans. The work starts now,” Horhn affirmed.

As absentee ballots are finalized and the new administration prepares to take office, Jackson stands at the threshold of a new era, with expectations of renewed focus on the city’s pressing challenges.

See Horhn’s watch party photos on back cover.