Jackson voters send mayoral race, multiple council seats to runoffs amid low turnout

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

With voter turnout hovering at notably low levels, several key races in Jackson’s city elections are headed for runoff contests, including the high-profile race for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba faces a tough path to re-election, securing just 16.6% of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Leading the crowded Democratic field was State Senator John Horhn, who earned 48.8% of the vote – just shy of the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

The runoff between Horhn and Lumumba will determine the future direction of city leadership as Jackson continues to face major challenges in infrastructure, public safety, and economic development.

Mayoral race results (D):

• John Horhn: 11,909 votes (48.4%)

• Chokwe Lumumba: 4,124 votes (16.8%)

• Timothy Henderson: 3,371 votes (13.7%)

• Delano Funches: 2,034 votes (8.3%)

• Marcus Wallace: 1,004 votes (4.1%)

• Socrates Garrett: 648 votes (2.6%)

• David Archie: 533 votes (2.2%)

• LaKeisha Crye: 342 votes (1.4%)

• Albert Wilson: 262 votes (1.1%)

• James Hopkins: 254 votes (1%)

• Kourtney Paige: 81 votes (0.3%)

• James Butler: 29 votes (0.1%)

Mayoral race results (R):

None of the Republican candidates surpassed the 51% threshold, meaning this race will also advance to a runoff.

• Kenny Gee: 129 votes (40.8%)

• Wilfred Beal: 117 votes (37%)

• Ponto Downing: 70 votes (22.2%)

The top two vote-getters, Kenny Gee and Wilfred Beal, will face off in the upcoming runoff election to determine the Republican nominee for mayor.

City Council races: runoff battles loom in wards 6 and 7.

In the City Council contests, clear winners emerged in Wards 1 through 5, while Wards 6 and 7 will also head to runoffs. Long time Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes ran unopposed. Vernon Hartley held onto his council seat while Brian Grizzell will face a Republican challenger in the general election.

Ward 1 (D):

• Jasmine Barnes: 2,465 votes (62.7%)

• Stephen Thompson: 772 votes (19.6%)

• Jessica Carter: 463 votes (11.8%)

• Rhoda Barnes: 233 votes (5.9%)

Ward 2 (D):

• Montyne Clay: 2,903 votes (64.8%)

• Marcus Cheatham: 1,574 votes (35.2%)

Ward 4 (D):

• Brian Grizzell: 2,297 votes (70.8%)

• Malcolm May: 948 votes (29.2%)

Ward 5 (D):

• Vernon Hartley: 1,289 votes (55.1%)

• ReJohnna Brown-Mitchell: 688 votes (29.4%)

• Charles Alexander: 363 votes (15.5%)

Ward 6 (D):

With no candidate securing more than a quarter of the vote, Ward 6 is one of the most fragmented races on the ballot.

• Emon Thompson, Sr.: 694 votes (22.9%)

• Lashia Brown-Thomas: 634 votes (20.9%)

• Jonathan Cottrell: 417 votes (13.8%)

• Lee Bernard: 368 votes (12.1%)

• Daniel Walker: 308 votes (10.2%)

• Lee Scott: 213 votes (7%)

• Brad Davis: 202 votes (6.7%)

• Antonio Porter: 127 votes (4.2%)

• George Monroe: 68 votes (2.2%)

Ward 7 (D):

Another close contest is unfolding in Ward 7, where none of the five candidates clinched the majority.

• Kevin Parkinson: 1,074 votes (38%)

• Quint Withers: 917 votes (32.4%)

• Turner Martin: 296 votes (10.5%)

• Corinthian Sanders: 288 votes (10.2%)

• Bruce Burton: 251 votes (8.9%)

Republican primaries:

Ward 4 (R):

• 129 votes (40.8%) — Candidate name unreported

• Wilfred Beal: 117 votes (37%)

• Ponto Downing: 70 votes

Voter participation across the city remained low, with many precincts reporting turnout in the single digits. Political observers warn that such low engagement could signal deeper issues of public trust and voter fatigue in Jackson’s local government.

Runoff elections are scheduled for later this month on April 22. The winners will go on to face any remaining party challengers in the general election this summer on June 3.