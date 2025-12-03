In Memoriam: A gentle giant – Rev. John E. Cameron passes

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

Rev. John E. Cameron’s passing has left a gentle, unmistakable quiet over Greater Mt. Calvary Church, one that feels less like silence and more like the congregation collectively holding its breath, remembering a man who shaped decades of faith, family, and fellowship in Jackson, Mississippi.

For more almost ten generations, Cameron stood in the pulpit with a voice that could soothe the grieving, steady the fearful, and stir the hopeful. He guided Mt. Calvary not only with sermons but with the everyday acts of kindness that revealed the true measure of his ministry, visiting the sick long after visiting hours ended, praying with families during uncertain nights, and celebrating every baptism, wedding, and milestone as if it belonged to his own family.

To many, he was more than a pastor; he was a counselor, a bridge-builder, a man who believed that community was not just where we lived but how we loved one another. Even those who only encountered him once, at a revival, a funeral, or a quick greeting in the grocery aisle, remember the warmth in his smile and the sincerity in his words.

Under his leadership, Greater Mt. Calvary grew not only in number but in heart. He encouraged young people to dream boldly, reminded deacons of their worth and wisdom, and insisted that the church extend its reach beyond its doors. Food drives, mentorship programs, and neighborhood support efforts flourished because Cameron believed that faith, when it is real, must always find its way into action. In 2000, Cameron oversaw the construction of a $1.3M state-of-the-art family life center, to meet the spiritual needs of the West Jackson community.

His absence will be deeply felt. Hailing from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Cameron’s familiar cadence in his prayers, his steady presence in times of joy and sorrow, and the unwavering love he carried for his congregation leaves a legacy far larger than a single lifetime.

Yet even in this moment of grief, the church he nurtured holds close the lessons he taught, to stand together, to lift each other up, and to trust that God’s grace is sufficient in every season. As members gather in pews he once filled with encouragement and conviction, they do so knowing that Rev. Cameron’s life was a testament to the very faith he preached.

He ran his race with humility and purpose, and the City of Jackson is better because he passed our way. May his memory be a comfort, and his legacy a light that continues to guide Greater Mt. Calvary for generations to come.