Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an ambassador for justice and peace; his legacy is intact

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

President Emeritus Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

I find it all too interesting that the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would surface from this White House. King was a pioneer for peace, something which is in short supply from this current administration.

Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm is a scripture from the Bible. King’s legacy of greatness is secure, regardless of what files were released recently.

I believe if the goal was to be a distraction, it backfired. What it did for many of us is bring back memories of his fight for what was right and fair.

Those in power forgot about how influential King was. They forgot that he changed the world’s view about the least of these and the forgotten.

King gained world-wide respect because of his unbroken promise to the American people regardless of where they were on the economic ladder. How we treated each other was of the utmost importance to him. He put this nation on a path that placed respect and value on everyone’s life.

His human rights advocacy made this country wake up from its racist and sexist attitudes. With King being one of the premier leaders, our nation decided to become more inclusive.

He earned the admiration of the world because of his tenacity and his toughness. This drum major for justice had an unwavering commitment to what was right for all people, not just some of the people.

King led by example and was a servant leader. Some want to lead but don’t want to serve. Their hands never touch the muck and the mire. When things don’t go their way, they are masters of the blame game.

He marched, protested, went to jail and died because he wanted a better country. Because of him, there are freedom fighters all over the world seeking justice and equal rights.

Many years ago, I was a part of a protest at a restaurant that would not serve us because we were Black. This movement was successful because of our marches which made laws change.

When change occurs, it is we the people who lead this effort. King understood this dynamic.

In 1967, King, along with other civil rights leaders, encouraged those in attendance to be steadfast and unmovable as we rallied for our rights. I shook his hand that day and can remember that moment like it was yesterday.

That encounter, along with listening to my parents and my East Winston-Salem NC community gave me a perspective that has remained with me over these decades. King’s convictions and his wisdom are still the benchmarks that we use today.

Staying silent and remaining mum will not achieve the victory of fairness. That wasn’t his way, and it must not be our way.

We are in a struggle today for the basic necessities of life. Our voices must be stronger and louder. Whatever our line of work is we must use it to get to a better day. Let’s be clear and know that there will be brighter days ahead.

Prior to the civil rights movement, the rights and privileges of marginalized people were almost non-existent. It was not until King and many others fashioned the greatest people’s movement in modern times.

We have reached another challenging moment in our history. Human rights, the dignity of all people and economic disparities have taken a nosedive.

King said, “Without persistent effort, time itself becomes an ally of the insurgent and primitive forces of irrational emotionalism and social destruction. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”