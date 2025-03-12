Anderson hosts Jackson Mayoral Candidate Forum – Jackson Mayoral Forum: Candidates Debate crime, infrastructure and leadership

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

On March 10, candidates for Mayor of Jackson gathered at Anderson United Methodist Church to discuss their plans for tackling the city’s biggest challenges. Moderated by Pam Shaw and Bridgett Newsome, the forum centered on crime, infrastructure, economic growth and government accountability. The leading contenders – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, John Horhn, Socrates Garrett, Marcus Wallace and David L. Archie – each laid out their vision for the city, offering differing approaches to key issues.

Crime and Public Safety

Crime took center stage as candidates debated solutions to Jackson’s rising violence. Mayor Lumumba defended his administration’s police pay raises, new vehicles, and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, arguing these are long-term solutions to address root causes of crime.

“We’re creating lasting solutions, not just temporary fixes,” Lumumba said.

Senator John Horhn countered, arguing that public trust in leadership must be restored for crime prevention efforts to succeed.

“People must believe in their leadership again,” Horhn said. “Crime prevention isn’t just about policing– it’s about creating opportunities.”

Marcus Wallace, former mayor of Edwards, emphasized direct leadership in crime reduction, citing his experience overseeing low crime rates during his tenure.

“I didn’t just sit behind a desk – I was out in the community, engaging with people and ensuring safety firsthand,” Wallace said.

David L. Archie proposed declaring a state of emergency to take immediate action.

“We must do things we’ve never done before if we want to get Jackson back on track,” Archie stated.

Socrates Garrett linked crime to economic struggles, stressing that job creation is key to reducing violence.

“If people have good jobs, they won’t turn to crime,” Garrett said.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

The city’s failing infrastructure was another hot topic. Mayor Lumumba highlighted his administration’s success in securing $800 million in federal funding to fix Jackson’s water system.

“No previous administration has secured this level of funding to rebuild Jackson’s infrastructure,” Lumumba said.

However, Horhn questioned why Jackson was not trusted to manage the funds directly.

“We fought hard to get that money, but we weren’t given control over it,” Horhn said. “That’s a leadership issue.”

Wallace argued that Jackson needs experienced leadership to handle infrastructure properly.

“We don’t need to talk about fixing potholes – we need to fix them,” Wallace said.

Garrett criticized the city’s reliance on out-of-state contractors, proposing keeping infrastructure jobs local.

“We should be using Jackson businesses to rebuild Jackson,” Garrett said.

Archie suggested monthly cleanup days to restore pride in the city.

“A clean city attracts businesses and investment,” Archie said.

Government Accountability

Candidates also addressed the lack of public trust in city leadership. Horhn called for greater transparency and financial responsibility.

“Trust comes from a government that listens and delivers,” Horhn said.

Archie urged city officials to work together instead of fighting.

“We need to stop the bickering and start leading,” Archie said.

Wallace and Garrett emphasized fiscal accountability, arguing that poor financial management has hindered Jackson’s progress.

“Every dollar spent needs to be accounted for,” Wallace said.

Garrett proposed keeping investments within the city to boost economic stability.

“Jackson’s economy needs to be built by Jacksonians,” Garrett said.

Final Takeaways

With crime, infrastructure and government accountability dominating the conversation, the forum made it clear that each candidate offers a different vision for the city.

Mayor Lumumba defended his administration’s record, pointing to federal funding secured for infrastructure and investments in public safety. However, Horhn, Wallace, Garrett and Archie each argued that Jackson needs new leadership to move forward.

As the mayoral election approaches, Jackson voters will soon decide whether to stay the course or embrace new leadership. This forum gave residents a chance to hear directly from the candidates, setting the stage for what promises to be a pivotal election for the city.