Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Delta Omega Chapter Incorporated Hosts 2025 Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Jackson residents continue to be devastated with festering problems that have held them captive for decades. With the General Election for mayor rapidly approaching on June 3rd, many are conversing among themselves about a mayor who is capable of thrusting Jackson in its present state into “a positive, productive, model city.” For various reasons, many have grown weary and are seeking relief from their inheritance.

One of the most recent sites for cries from the city regarding leadership responsibility was Anderson United Methodist Church (6205 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson). There, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Delta Omega Chapter Incorporated, hosted the 2025 Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum on Tuesday of this week at 6:00 p.m. Erica McKinley (JD) and Byron Brown of WJTV Channel 12 posed a series of questions to get at mayoral candidates’ goals for reviving the city. Held to the fire were Senator John Horhn (Democrat), Lillie Stewart-Robinson (Democrat), Zach Servis (Independent), and Rodney De Priest (Independent).

When asked about their qualifications that have best prepared them to be Jackson’s next mayor and to manage escalating crises, Horhn specified among “other” qualifications, his 32 -year record as a state senator in community development and $300 million to put resources in place to build Jackson’s infrastructure. Stewart-Robinson noted that as a businessperson, she works with Jackson’s youth and oversees budgets and strategies with directors for quality pre-school in Jackson. Servis stated he has been in leadership positions since age 8 and has led in top sales positions as well as led in pastoral situations. De Priest identified extensive leadership experience, including ties with Trustmark National Bank in business recovery.

Candidates were asked to share their plan on how to fix the basic city services for accountability. While Stewart-Robinson emphasized unification, Horhn called for “good, qualified folks” to take care of the city, and identify resources to get the job done while “restoring our relationship with the county.” De Priest emphasized the need to “empower people to do their jobs” so they would know that “the mayor has their back.” Servis recommended a 90-day performance review and called for the implementation of technology for a clear vision to deal with the problems.

All candidates spoke about resources. De Priest stated that the City of Jackson “might have to review things to focus on infrastructure…potholes” for budget operation. Horhn and Stewart recommended making sure that the resources will be available. Horhn added the need to “go around the state,” and Stewart-Robinson focused on developing a relationship with the City Council and “raising funds to make ends meet.” Zach quipped that “$2 million are already set aside, so we have the resources. Take every dollar we have for city employees to do the required work. Treat them with respect.”

Regarding the actual handling of the infrastructure crisis, Servis noted that the City Council should use the funds that are already set aside and should not use them for other things. Stewart-Robinson explained that funds donated and raised for Jackson should be used for Jackson. De Priest pinpointed the need for engineering criteria to assess the needs and maximize every dollar to spend on Jackson. “Leadership from the top down” is needed to levy county, state, and federal government monies,” said Horhn.

Of the question, “How will you ensure that Jackson’s residents will have direct input in decision making,” Stewart-Robinson said she will talk to people, emphasize working together, and strategize to make something happen. Horhn called for priorities in the city to understand what the different locales of the community are saying. De Priest maintained the need for “citizenry engagement.” “They want to participate, but personality conflicts [are hindrances].” “We’re going to make sure that our youth and our churches are accessible and involved,” said Servis.

On how to improve relationships, Horhn advocated the restoration of honesty, ethics, trust, and accountability. De Priest called for the acknowledgement of past mistakes while demonstrating how to move forward. Zach, on the other hand, emphasized using every dollar received well, and making certain that all workers are qualified. Stewart-Robinson recommended “reaching across the aisle” to the community, federal government, and state to restore the city.

While Horhn explained that he has a relationship with the Federal Government, Congressman Bennie Thompson and Republicans, Servis claimed that he wanted to make sure to get money from the Federal Government by demonstrating that “we’re using the money we received appropriately.” Stewart-Robinson stated she can work with anyone. “We can meet, collaborate, and strategize,” she said. In his call for competence and credibility, De Priest shared that he has 32 years of business and working with the Federal government.

The City Council contenders for city council positions were asked questions from the moderator regarding how they could do a better job than incumbents, Tina Clay (Ward 2), Vernor Harley (Ward 5) and Ashby Foote, (Ward 1).

The contenders included Grace Green and Jasmine Barnes (Ward 1), Marques Jackson, (Ward 3) Ray McCants (Ward 5) Kevin Parkinson & Taylor Turcotte (Ward 7). Each had the opportunity to share his/her platform regarding crime, infrastructure, and cleaning of the city.