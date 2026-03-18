Alcorn alumnus Corey Wiggins named president of Tougaloo College

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Dr. Corey Wiggins, a Hazlehurst, Mississippi native and Alcorn State University alumnus, has been named the 15th president of Tougaloo College. He will begin July 1, succeeding Dr. Donzell Lee following a national search.

Wiggins serves as federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority, an independent federal agency supporting economic development across 255 counties and parishes in eight states. President Joseph Biden nominated him to the post in December 2021, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him unanimously in March 2022.

His career spans the public, nonprofit and academic sectors. He previously served as executive director of the Mississippi State Conference NAACP, senior vice president of policy at Hope Enterprise Corporation and Hope Credit Union, and director of the Hope Policy Institute. He also held a faculty appointment as visiting assistant professor of health policy and management at Jackson State University.

Wiggins earned a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University and a master’s degree in public health and a doctorate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also holds a certificate in nonprofit leadership from Boston College and has completed fellowships with the Kaiser Family Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).