Google Calendar To Show Time Spent In Meetings

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Google will soon roll out a new feature called the “time insights” panel to Calendar, showing users how much of their working week is spent in meetings.

“You can now use Time Insights in Calendar, a personalized, analytical experience on the web, to see how your time is spent across meetings and collaborators,” Google said in a blog.

The “time insights” feature will show information, including a breakdown of a user’s total time, time spent in meetings, and a list of people they have to spend time with the most.

Google also shared a screenshot of what the feature will look like. In addition to the features listed above, a user’s time breakdown will also show how much time they have spent in one-on-one meetings versus group meetings.

“This information is visible to you, not your manager—so you can assess how you’re spending your time against your own priorities,” Google said.

“If you manage other people’s calendars and have “manage sharing access” permission to those calendars, you can view their Time Insights.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interestingly, the feature will only be visible to a user and not their manager, as per Google.

A support document provided by Google gives more detail on how the feature works and which events will count toward “time insights.”

“This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled at the domain/OU level,” Google said regarding admin users.

“Visit the Help Center to learn more about turning Time Insights on or off for your organization. Please note, there is no admin control for Google Workspace Business Standard domains.”

For end-users, the company said, “There is no end-user setting for this feature, but users can close the right-hand bar out of view at any time. Visit the Help Center to learn more about Time Insights in Calendar.”

Reportedly, “time insights” will be on by default and gradually rolling out to users over the next 14 days.

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

“The 5 people you spend the most time with within a time range are shown,” Google said.

“You can pin key contacts and check how much time you spend together in meetings. You can pin up to 10 contacts. Time spent with another person only counts when you’re in a meeting together that has 15 or fewer other people.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari