Google’s Pixel 6 To Roll Out Without Charger

WASHINGTON — American tech giant Google has officially revealed that it will ship its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, without a charger in the box.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coming later this year, will have a completely new design and will run on Tensor, Google’s first custom chip for smartphones.
Reports also said that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched on Aug. 18, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger.
The reasoning behind the company’s decision is that most people already have a USB-C charger, meaning there is no need to include a new one with their phones. Also, not shipping millions of unneeded chargers with phones is good for the environment.
Apple also ditched the charger recently for its upcoming smartphones.
“It is done to reduce the phone’s environmental impact,” Apple said.
“Apple is carbon-neutral for global corporate operations and, by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles,” Apple said in a blog.
“This means that every Apple device sold, from the material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon-neutral. iPhone 12 Pro models were designed with the environment in mind.”
“Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet” Apple said.
“Taken all together, these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.”
Samsung also announced that it had removed its wired headphones and in-box chargers for Galaxy S21.
“We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits,” said Patrick Chomet, Executive Vice President and Head of the Customer Experience Office, Samsung.
“To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to the removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones. We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones.”
“We’ve also been implementing standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newest Galaxy models,” said Chomet.
(With inputs from ANI)
Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari
The post Google’s Pixel 6 To Roll Out Without Charger appeared first on Zenger News.