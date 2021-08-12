Sophia Bush Engaged To Entrepreneur Boyfriend Grant Hughes

WASHINGTON – American actor Sophia Bush, on Aug. 10, 2021, shared a photo with her entrepreneur beau, Grant Hughes, and revealed that they are now engaged.

The “ One Tree Hill ” actor shared the picture on her Instagram, in which the businessman could be seen on one knee in Lake Como, Italy, revealing the couple’s engagement more than one year after they were first linked.

Expressing her thoughts about the moment, which happened during a boat ride, Bush called the proposal “the most incredible, moving surprise of my life.”

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES (sic),” she captioned her post, adding, “My heart. It bursts. “

Bush can be seen wearing a brown dress in the picture while Hughes decked up in a white t-shirt, blazer, and jeans.

“You’re my forever favorite, my love,” Hughes commented on her post with a red heart.