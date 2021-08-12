Emmy Awards To Be Held Outdoors At Los Angeles Live

WASHINGTON — A year after the Emmy Awards were held virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will now be held in person, albeit not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place.

The Television Academy announced on Aug. 10, 2021, that it would opt for an “indoor/outdoor” model held at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The organization said that the space would better provide opportunities for “socially distanced audience seating” for both Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies.

This will mark the second year in a row that the Emmys were not held inside Microsoft, as per reports.

In addition to the new venue, the Academy said that it is limiting its number of guests, despite having already mailed out invitations.

“Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19,” said the Academy in a statement obtained by a media organization.

“Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination.”

“Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

“In addition, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an “indoor/outdoor” setting and more socially distanced audience seating.”

“The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the Covid-19 delta variant.”

The announcement comes just days after the Academy announced that the number of people allowed on the red carpet would be “very limited” out of an “abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests, and media,” as per reports.

Much of the United States has been experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

As the summer months wane and fall approaches, public health experts fear that cases will only continue to rise, partially because of increased testing when students return to schools and universities.

Meanwhile, the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live on Sept. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time on Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil