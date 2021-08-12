Christina Ricci Expecting Her Second Child

WASHINGTON — American actor Christina Ricci is growing her family. The 41-year-old star recently shared that she is expecting her second child.

The “Casper” actor revealed on her Instagram handle on Aug. 10, 2021, that she is pregnant, sharing a photo of an ultrasound image.

“Life keeps getting better,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Her boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, also posted the ultrasound images on his page, also captioning his announcement, “Life Keeps getting better!!!”

In the comment section, several of Ricci’s famous followers congratulated her on the news.

“Oh my god!!!” commented actor Kat Dennings.

“Wonderful,” said Helena Christensen.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote Diane Kruger.