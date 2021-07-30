Who-Cci? Lady Gaga Unrecognizable In First Trailer For “House Of Gucci”

WASHINGTON — Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios Inc. released the trailer of the upcoming film “House of Gucci,” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, on July 30, 2021. A series of character posters were also released before the trailer launch.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty.

Gaga portrays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after leaving her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016. Salma Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was a friend of Reggiani.

“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too,” said Gaga’s Reggiani character in a voiceover opening the trailer that gives a glimpse into the lives of the Italian fashion family.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair,” said Gaga to the tune of “Heart Of Glass” by Blondie in the trailer.

The film’s trailer offered a view from the Italian fashion house in the ’90s, complete with the couple’s wedding, lifestyle, and murder. Gucci fashion shows and wild nights at the disco are also part of the drama leading up to the murder.

The character posters revealed a few hours before the trailer launch featured Gaga as Reggiani, Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

“House of Gucci,” written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

MGM, Bron Creative, and Scott Free Productions have produced the film.

“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me. The story is so epic, the stakes so high, and the characters are so richly drawn (sic),” said Giannina Scott, who is producing the film alongside her husband under their Scott Free banner, as per reports.

MGM’s film chairman Michael De Luca also expressed his excitement in a statement to have been a part of the studio bringing the project to life.

“Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott,” said Luca.

Filmed in Europe, “House of Gucci” marks Gaga’s first film since “A Star Is Born,” which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The film is slated to be released in the United States on Nov. 24, 2021, by United Artists Releasing.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil