Keith Kinkade and Jeff Good says Let’s Stay Open Mississippi

Special to The Mississippi Link ,

Keith Kinkade of Kinkades Fine Clothing has teamed up with Jeff Good of Bravo!, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s to offer incentives for Central Mississippians to get vaccinated.

With the exponential growth of the Delta Variant of Covid-19 monopolizing the news, Keith Kinkade wanted to do something to help keep Mississippi moving forward and keep businesses open so he approached Jeff Good and suggested a partnership promotion where central Mississippians getting their first vaccine shot could get a treat from Jeff’s restaurants, and a great suit from Kinkade’s.

“We’ve all been through a lot this past year. And we have come so far as a state… but we need to do better,” states Keith Kinkade, the owner of Kinkade’s Fine Clothing. “We are pro-business, and we are pro-Mississippi. And Mississippi is made up of the best people in the world. So, we wanted to come up with a way to do our part to help increase the vaccination rate in our community.”

With Mississippi vaccination rates well below the national average, Keith and Jeff came up with the idea to incentivize those choosing to get their first vaccine shot with a $10 gift card to BRAVO!, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s as well as a chance to win a tailored suit from Kinkade’s!

“If you got your first vaccination shot on July 23rd or thereafter, just bring your card to one of our businesses: Kinkade’s, Sal & Mookie’s in the District, BRAVO!, Broad Street or Sal & Mookie’s in Madison and we will give you a free $10 gift card!,” Jeff Good explains. “That’s not all! One lucky person out of every 100 will receive a free tailored suit from Kinkade’s! So, the more people who get vaccinated, the more suits will be given away! More gift cards, more suits, and better vaccination rates… it’s a win/win!.”

The promotion started July 23rd and will run indefinitely.

“We hope our efforts entice some folks who have not gotten around to getting their vaccine to doing so,” adds Keith Kinkade. “We just want to do our part to keep Mississippi open!”

Participants will need to bring their official vaccination card, dated no earlier than July 23, 2021, for the first shot, to one of the host businesses: Kinkade’s, Sal & Mookie’s in the District, BRAVO!, Broad Street or Sal & Mookie’s in Madison to receive their free $10 gift card. At that time, they will be able to register for the free suit drawings. A new drawing will take place with every 100 entries.

Participants can only enter once and may only receive one free gift card. If you would like more information about this program or to schedule an interview, please contact Brandi Stodard at 601.982.4443, ext. 17 or email at BrandiS@bravo