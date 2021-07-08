Congressman Bennie Thompson selected to lead committee investigating insurrection at the Capitol

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

U. S. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) serving Mississippi’s 2nd district, was chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead a committee that will investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol building brutally beating police that got in there way, hunting lawmakers to do them harm.

Thompson along with other selected committee members will investigate what went wrong when the attackers came in droves and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president of The United States.

Speaker Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Liz Chaney to the committee to work along with seven Democrats on the investigation. Her appointment came a few hours after Kevin McCarthy, House Republican leader threatened to demote members of his caucus and strip them of committee assignments if they accepted an appointment from Pelosi to serve on the committee.

While standing in Pelosi’s office with other committee members, Cheney said she was honored to serve. “And that will always be above politics,” she said.

Appearing Saturday on Politics Nation with the Rev. Al Sharpton, Thompson was asked by Sharpton if he anticipated any Republicans other than Liz Chaney crossing the aisle and serving on the committee.

“I hope Leader McCarty takes the chains off and allow Republicans on this select committee,” he said. Thompson went on to say that when they came to the capitol they were not just looking for Democrats or black people. “They were looking for Republicans, white people and everybody, so I think it is in his collective interest as well as the country’s interest to allow them to participate.”

Sharpton reminded his viewers that the violent attackers were also threating the life of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Thompson said the committee will be investigating to see how the system failed in allowing the attackers to get into the capital and why the police were not adequately equipped. Thompson said he plans to hire the best investigative team that money can buy.