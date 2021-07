Join us in celebrating writers and storytellers at our free Literary Lawn Party, August 21, 2021!

MEET ACCLAIMED AUTHORS

national, regional and local

ENJOY LIVELY CONVERSATIONS

over 40 panel discussions

BUY BOOKS BY THE TOTE-LOAD

from independent booksellers

GET BOOKS SIGNED BY FAVORITES

all in one book-filled day Mississippi Book Festival • Saturday • 8.21.21 • State Capitol Complex • Jackson

Learn more at www.MSBookFestival.com