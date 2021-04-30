VIDEO: Helicopter Rescues Injured Mariner Off Hawaiian Coast 

Coast Guard rescue teams airlifted an injured mariner from the Vicious Cycle, a commercial fishing vessel, 130 miles southwest of the Hawaiian island of Kailua Kona on April 27.

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the mariner from the yacht and transported him to Queens Trauma Center. The MH-65 is the Coast Guard’s primary rescue helicopter.

At this time, his medical status is unclear.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders (sailors) received word the Vicious Cycle’s master had suffered a forearm injury at 11:14 a.m.

Watchstanders tried to radio the Vicious Cycle, but the vessel was out of range.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point was dispatched to assess the situation. Then, a Coast Guard duty flight surgeon requested a rescue helicopter.

Since the Vicious Cycle was beyond the Dolphin’s range, the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) served as a refueling station. The Dolphin aircrew later landed successfully and brought the injured mariner aboard.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Judith Isacoff)