Mississippi’s iconic news anchor grips virtual audience with transparent testimonies – Wade’s Women’s Day speech shocks and inspires

By India Fuller,

JSU intern,

Maggie Wade Dixon, Crystal Springs, MS native, received an honorary doctorate from Belhaven University in humanities. She was also the 89th member in her family to attend Jackson State University.

She transferred to Mississippi College where she discovered her talent in radio. Maggie was hired at WLBT her senior year in college and now serves as 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news co-anchor and covers stories on education and children’s issues.

Wade received the 2014 Woman of the Year Award from the Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women.

This iconic Mississippi broadcaster recently served as the Women’s Day keynote for Jackson’s New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by Pastor Jerry Young, who is also president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.

Using her own shocking experiences of being “body-shamed,” Wade, reminded women that they are ”fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14)

Wade said in 39 years of working with WLBT, she has learned not to be bitter but to strive to be better.”

Three key points Wade focused on were transformational women, refocusing and renewing and responding to our divine decree.

Wade ties her three key points with bible verse Psalm 139:13-16: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

She uplifted women with this motivational message letting them know that honoring women’s day is a celebration. “We are celebrating who we are as women and not how we are viewed,” she said. She stated that Proverbs 31 is a scripture she tries to live by but always questioned whether she measured up to the scripture.

New Hope member Brenda Smith Davis said,” Our dearest Maggie Wade blessed all that heeded her unselfish, spirit-filled message for the Women’s Day program. She rejuvenated and educated us, yet touched us with the perfect sprinkle of admonishment that opened our hearts to know our feelings and actions.” Thank you, Maggie, for challenging our minds while ministering to our souls.

Wade in her message reassured listeners that you do not have to compare yourself or think less of yourself than others because the verse lets you know it is not about how you are viewed but who you are as a woman. That is what women’s day is all about.

When talking about renew and refocus, wade explained two words: “un” and “re.”

“I really like the word “re” which means again. I’m so glad we serve a God and in his word we see “re” a lot. That tiny prefix is used a lot in my walk with God when we talk about renew and refocus.”

“Now you think about “un” which is a small word that means not. “Un” is a word that Satan uses a lot especially when we think negatively of ourselves.”

“It can derail your future and break you spirit. Especially when we allow Satan to cause us to be negative. We hear words such as unproductive, unapproachable, unwilling and unforgiving,” Wade said.

She then brought the subject back to the word “re” with words such as refreshing, rejuvenate, reveal and reward.

Wade explained that people often get caught up in society and how they are viewed. They forget it only matters how God sees you.

“It is something about the covenant promise of God, his decree for us.” She added.

She compared God’s decree with a story in the bible about Rahab. God used Rahab to protect the two spies. In return, Rahab wanted her family to be saved as well as herself. God kept his promise because Rahab was a believer. This story is one of the many that assures us God keeps his promises.

She quoted Eleanor Roosevelt by saying, “A woman is like a teabag, you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.”

“I am going to keep believing, keep loving and keep the faith. I am going to renew and refocus, and keep the miraculous decree that God has for my life,” Wade said.

She gave the audience encouraging words from Mother Teresa to always be kind and be you no matter how someone else treats you.

Wade further stated, “The word is our sword. You have to keep your sword on you at all times which is the word of God.”

She told the audience you have to decide if you want the real 3 on your side: The Father, The Son and Holy Spirit.

She was transparent and shared with the congregation how often she is criticized for her longevity in the field of broadcasting.

Maggie you’re fat: Yes I am. I am filled with faith, I am available and accessible to the Lord and I am teachable.

Maggie you’re looking you’re age: The devil is a lie, because God has already told me he will renew my youth and my strength.

Maggie you messed up: Yes I did, but God will turn my mess into a message. I can repent, get back in the potter’s will and God will forgive me. I will keep going.

Maggie, girl you been doing that a long time, when are you going home: When God tells me too.

Maggie, your clothes look terrible: But God told me in Isaiah 61:10 “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels.”

“I don’t believe what the world says, I believe what the Word says,” concluded Wade.

Gail Brown, Ph.D, who has known Wade for numerous years, describes her speech as having been highly encouraging because that’s who she is, an encourager. Brown, who serves as project director for the nonprofit Community Students Learning Center of Lexington, Miss, said, “No matter what challenges Maggie faced as a woman and minority broadcaster, I have never known her to compromise her faith, and that’s what I have admired most about her.”

Long-time New Hope church member Greta Terry, Ph.D. stated, “As I listened, mesmerized by Maggie’s spirit, captivated by her charm, and inspired by her words of spiritual wisdom, I eagerly anticipated each story, each biblical exhortation, and each personal reflection that emphasized, gave clarity, and understanding to her words. Above all, her personal testimony and example of a Christian woman evidenced by her daily walk over the past thirty-nine years of public service spoke volumes about who she is and whose she is.”