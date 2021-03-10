The first virtual commemoration of Bloody Sunday – Mississippians react

By India Fuller,

JSU Intern,

The commemoration of “Bloody Sunday” 2021 looked a lot different this year, due to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Sunday’s observance also marked the first commemoration without Civil Rights Icon John Lewis. Lewis was a civil rights activist and leader who served in the United States House of Representatives until his death in 2020. Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders that organized and marched down the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965. Alabama state troopers and police brutally attacked the marchers including Lewis while they marched for the right to vote.

Pre-pandemic, an average of 40,000 people would usually be in attendance. There was still a way for it to be seen as if you were there. The commemoration was recorded live and you were able to buy tickets online to join the virtual activities.

The Mississippi Link talked with a few Mississippians to see how they enjoyed the commemoration virtually this year; in addition with the absence of beloved U.S Congressman John Lewis.

Award winning Speaker and Mississippi singer Pam Confer, Ph.D., cultural diversity consultant said, “The words and works of a man never die. This is especially true of leaders like Congressman John Lewis. As many of our Civil Rights leaders assume their place in the spiritual world, we go on to give life to what they fought for.”

“As we commemorate the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday”, we remain assured that the Edmund Pettus Bridge will always stand, even sway, with fervor.”

She further stated, “The bridge will continue to carry the people, the passion, the policies, and the practices that will help America become the home that we all deserve. May we all continue to walk with Congressman John Lewis.”

Many will no doubt remember the legacy. Jackie Hampton, publisher and co-owner of The Mississippi Link, wore a “Good Trouble” t-shirt on Sunday along with her three sisters to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the Selma Bridge Crossing. One of John Lewis’ most powerful quotes: “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Hampton stated, “Last Friday night, I was on a conference call with my three sisters, Carolyn, Paulette and Gwen, as we now visit together each week by phone, rather than in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we were discussing Bloody Sunday, my sister, who resides in Pennsylvania suggested we each wear our “Good Trouble” t-shirt on Sunday,” Hampton continued.

“We each agreed, knowing it was simply a symbolic jester reminding us of how brutal that day was 56 years ago when John Lewis and others suffered brutal beatings in their fight for civil rights which became a turning point in the fight for voting rights,” which today these rights are being suppressed once again.”

Michael Morris, public relations director, Department of Archives and History, told The Mississippi Link that “Bloody Sunday” is a focus of the new exhibit that recently debuted. “I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960-1970, features photographs taken by James “Spider” Martin during the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches.”

Morris also added that a startling photo of John Lewis being attacked by a police officer with a baton is also on display in the exhibit.

“The death of Congressman John Lewis is a tremendous loss to the civil rights community. His light shines on in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. I was fortunate to attend the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in 2015 with Mississippi movement veterans who recounted their stories of perseverance and struggle,” Morris expressed.

The exhibit debuted: I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960-1970 can be seen at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in downtown Jackson.