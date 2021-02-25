‘Jaws of Life’ used to extract Tiger Woods from mangled vehicle in Los Angeles

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Correspondent,

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods was reportedly in serious condition in a Los Angeles area hospital after a single-car accident Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The website TMZ displayed pictures on the scene showing that authorities had to use the jaws of life to free Woods from his mangled vehicle.

“On Feb. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 a.m., LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” Los Angeles County officials wrote in a statement first provided to the website.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Mark Steinberg, Wood’s agent, reported that the golfing legend sustained multiple leg injuries and was taken immediately into surgery.

They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods, age 45 was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and did not find any. They did not say how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash.