JPS School Board approves plans to safely welcome scholars back to school in January

Special to The Mississippi Link,

Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approved the district’s Smart Restart plan at its regular board meeting held Tuesday, December 1.

In November, JPS Superintendent Errick L. Greene announced plans to give JPS families the option to send scholars back to schools in January.

Driven by reliable public health data, as well as considerations for the needs of the students, families, and staff, JPS has developed a Smart Restart plan for the transition to in-person and hybrid learning models in January 2021. School will resume virtually as scheduled for scholars January 5, 2021, and those who opt to do so will return to in-person classes on or after January 19. The district has built in a self-quarantine period following the holiday break to account for potential exposure during holiday gatherings and festivities.

“While we are eager to open our doors as soon as possible, beginning in-person learning in January is the right decision because it will minimize learning disruption from planned breaks and allow time for students and staff to limit activity prior to resuming in-person learning,” said Greene.

As JPS prepares for students to return to school, it is important for the district to confirm the intentions of each student and family. Therefore, we are asking families to inform us of your child’s preferred learning option.

JPS scholars will have two learning options based on grade level:

• All JPS scholars will have the option to continue real-time, virtual instruction.

• Elementary scholars will have the option to return to in-person, traditional instruction Monday-Friday with appropriate social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

• Middle and high school scholars will have the option to participate in a hybrid instructional program on alternating A and B Days to allow for greater distancing and enhanced cleaning.

JPS intends to resume its high school basketball and soccer programs in December 2020 and middle school sports in January 2021. Due to the fluid nature of the circumstances, these plans are subject to change.

To ensure that our scholars and staff are safe, the JPS Athletics team is developing guidelines that may include:

• Limitations to the number of players and team participants

• Changes in player and spectator seating to allow for social distancing

• A No Mask No Entry requirement

• A change in-game dismissal procedures to reduce overcrowding

• Hand sanitization stations throughout school gyms and game facilities

• Pre-packaged food sold at concession stands

“The health of our students, their families, and our school communities remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure their safety as they transition back to the classroom,” said Green.