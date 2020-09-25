DC Educator Fights Teacher Burnout

School districts are having an increasingly hard time keeping their talented young teachers in the profession because of burnout at an early age. Teresa Lasley, a Washington, D.C. high school teacher, was facing that crisis prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year for the second time in 15 years.

“The crisis of turnover is not just a teacher problem, it’s a community problem,” Lasley said. “The presence of teacher burnout perpetuates a constant questioning for educators of their life work and passion to impact future generations.”

After watching several of her peers and colleagues struggle with similiar anxiety, exhaustion, and leave the education system altogether she decided to develop a program. Lasley is now a catalyst for trying combat teacher burnout by developing a focused, intentional and tailored, or FIT, instruction program for academic leaders created by the Instructional Gym.







