VIDEO: Howard University President Offers Rx for Treating Covid-19

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, who is also a physician, has a preliminary diagnosis for America’s condition while fighting the coronavirus.

“I would say the patient is critically ill, but it is a treatable disease if you follow the prescription,” said Frederick, who helms the historically black university in Washington, D.C. with an enrollment of about 10,000. “If you follow the social-distance protocols, get tested, and stay home when you’re feeling sick, you will recover.”

Frederick was also called upon to advise the school’s affiliated Howard University Hospital on finding ways to treat the under-served minority community in the nation’s capital. despite their financial circumstances. He sees the pandemic from a medical and academic perspective, and understands how the world has morphed into one in which students are growing from having to navigate challenges not seen before to prepare for life after college.

“It gives me hope because when you see young people having to navigate through tough times, it will benefit them in the future,” he said.

