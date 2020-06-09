Obituary,

“I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a Crown of Righteousness, which the Lord, the Righteous Judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.



Rev. Vaughn Adam Burke was born to the late Carl Andrew Burke Sr. and Late Jimmie Mildred Adams on January 7,1961 in Kosciusko, MS. He received his education at Kosciusko High School and received his GED at Attala Center.

He was united in holy matrimony on November 16, 1982 to Rosie Lee Ellis. They were blessed with four beautiful daughters Cassandra, Felicia, Rosilyn, Sarah.

He accepted Christ at the age of 17 as his personal Saviour. He preached and taught the word of God every chance he had. He pastored Free Chapel Methodist church for 4 years. He joined Christian Liberty M.B. Church in March of 2003; where he served as an Associate Minister. He enjoyed Preaching, singing, fishing, traveling, & spending time with his family. He was a long-distance truck driver for 17 years. He had a generous heart & loving spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl A. Burke, Sr. & Jimmie M. Adams. His brothers James Henry Burke, Ricky Burke, Wilbert Pete Burke, & his oldest sister Clara Evers, His uncle’s Theodore Roosevelt Burke, Woodrow Wilson Burke.

He leaves to cherish his wife, Rosie Lee Ellis Burke, four daughters, Cassandra Grace Burke, Felicia Denise Griffin (Houston) of Kosciusko, MS. Rosilyn Lee Burke (Ridgeland, MS) & Sarah Kathleen Burke (Oxford, MS) one brother Carl A. Burke Jr. (Hazelgreen, AL) Sister in law Doris Ellis (Jackson, MS) nephew Eric M. Burke (Thomastown, MS), Ten grandchildren, Maurisha F. Dillon, Eric C. Mapp, Aubrianna N. Smiley, Jakerria J. Banks, Joshua A. Ickom, Gabrielle R. Williams, Kaleb C. Burke, Layla D. Williams, Noah T. Burke, & Mariah H. Griffin & a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, & friends.

“His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21

