MSDH: Flu Update and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

May 26, 2020 in Health, News

Mississippi State Department of Health,

Flu Update

JACKSON, Miss.  On May 19th, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its first pediatric flu death of 2020. The death was in a child from Central Mississippi. The child did not test positive for COVID-19.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Mississippi since 2018.

“We’ve recently been focused on COVID-19, but this sadly reminds us that an annual flu vaccine is important for anyone ages 6 months and older,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

COVID-19 Update

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Also on the 19th, MSDH reported its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The case was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C is an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates, download the free MS Ready mobile app or visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

