Nissan sponsors Jackson State University’s Homecoming 2019

Jackson State University Let Thee Good Times Roll Homecoming 2019 was presented by Nissan. Thousands of Tiger fans, friends and alumni converged on the capital city for the highly anticipated events including a block party, scholarship luncheon, gala, various off campus activities and the ultimate match up between JSU and Alabama State that happened Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“There is nothing bigger, better or more enjoyable than a Jackson State University homecoming,” said William B. Bynum Jr., president of JSU. “We are excited and enthused to have all supporters of ‘Thee I Love’ come together in spirited fellowship ready to showcase their Tiger pride.”

This year auto-industry giant Nissan served as the title sponsor making the collaboration the first of its kind for the vehicle manufacturer and the HBCU.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jackson State University – an organization with a rich history that serves as a transformative resource for people from all walks of life,” said Rodney Francis, director, Diversity and Inclusion & Talent Acquisition, Nissan North America, Inc. “Nissan is proud to employ many graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who every day make significant contributions to our business.” Over 30 percent of Nissan Canton employees are JSU alums.

Bynum expressed his appreciation for Nissan’s support and stressed the power of community engagement. “There is strength in numbers, and when all work together toward one goal and one mission, then we all elevate together,” he said.

Nissan has a long history of supporting HBCUs. In Mississippi alone, Nissan has invested more than $2 million to the state’s HBCUs since the Canton facility opened in 2003 – with more than half directed toward science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

“Supporting Jackson State University’s homecoming was a natural fit, underscoring Nissan’s long-standing commitment to supporting historically black colleges and universities,” said Lloryn Love-Carter, manager of Corporate Communications for Nissan. “We were looking for an opportunity that truly touched the hearts of the community. What better opportunity than homecoming, where students, alumni and the greater Jackson community, and beyond, gather to celebrate and reunite.”

Boasting a slew of fun-filled activities Let Thee Good Times Roll JSU Homecoming 2019 had something for everyone. Tiger favorites were the street jam, yard fest and the homecoming parade with JSU Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile as this year’s marshal. Chicago rapper G Herbo served as special guest for the homecoming step show. The homecoming concert featured Capital Records recording artist Lil Baby, and viral sensation, LightSkin Keisha.

Nissan Canton supports nonprofit organizations that address critical issues in the community and state – from education and diversity to affordable housing and hunger. Additionally, Nissan Canton and its generous employees have given more than $16 million in local charitable contributions since the plant opened in Mississippi more than 16 years ago. Nissan Canton employees have donated more than 10,000 volunteer hours to more than 200 nonprofit organizations in the Greater Jackson area.

Thee Good Times really did roll.

