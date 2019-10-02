Dr. Jerry Young affirmed for second term as president of the NBC, USA, Inc.

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Dr. Jerry Young became the first unopposed, seated president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., (NBC, USA, Inc.) in nearly 30 years to be reaffirmed as president for a second term at the 139th Annual Session held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

On September 5, with nearly 15,000 delegates in attendance at the Convention (September 2-6), Young was affirmed by the membership through an overwhelming vocal affirmation.

Young was elected as the 18th president of the convention in 2014 at the 134th Annual Session also held in New Orleans.

His theme for the convention is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally!”

Young is the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, MS and the founder and headmaster of New Hope Christian School. He is married to Helen Young. They have 2 daughters, Jerlen (Matthew) Canada and Kelli (Benjamin) Hart and five grandchildren.

In addition to the choir workshops, nightly worship services, lunches, banquets and daily vendor fair, other highlights of the week included the pre-convention musical featuring local talent; The President’s Educational Banquet featuring Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, and Young’s annual address.

