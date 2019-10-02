Bobbie McClure Graves seeks re-election for Election Commissioner District 2

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

Some say the third time is the charm. This could very well hold true for Bobbie Graves.

Graves, who is seeking reelection to her post as election commissioner for District 2, in Hinds County, is currently serving in the position as an appointed commissioner because the previous seat holder decided to seek another political office without fulfilling her obligations and duties to this office.

Graves is spreading a message of ‘commitment to the job.’ “For me, it isn’t about the next bigger opportunity, it is about doing the job we are elected to do,” Graves said. “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.” This is Graves second stint in this office.

However, Graves, who has two opponents in the race November 5, is the only candidate that has served a full term as an elected commissioner in District 2. “I’m running because I am committed and dedicated to fully serving my time in office and doing what is in the best interest of the voters in District 2 and Hinds County as a whole,” Graves said. “Dedication, integrity and commitment matters.”

If Graves is successful November 5, it will be her third tour of duty.

A graduate of Lanier High School and Jackson State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master’s degree in criminology and justice services, Graves has been working to inform voters in District 2 about election processes. “I’m committed to ensuring that the voters in District 2 are informed. By creating public education events, engaging and empowering voters with knowledge about election day procedures and deadlines,” Graves said. “When we know better we do better.”

Graves has been spending a lot of time recently on talk radio programs, attending community events and simply meeting voters where they are. “I am committed to ensuring that voters in District 2 and all of Hinds County are informed and empowered to vote with confidence.”

Graves is running on a platform of:

• Bringing back confidence to the voters of District 2

• Maintaining polls, operating well-run elections, assisting voters and providing an adequate amount of ballots and surveys

• Managing polling registration; providing registration information; good record keeping, processing and grouping data as required

• Providing transparency and clarity with election compliance

• Working to increase poll worker(s) compensation.

Graves believes the job of an election commissioner is far too important and necessary to have just anyone in the seat. “We’ve seen what has happened in this office before when the right person isn’t seated,” Graves shared. “Things sometimes run amok and ultimately ends up costing the taxpayer unnecessary money…we need committed leadership”

With just about a month left until election day, Graves is hoping to continue spreading her message of committed leadership with the voters. “I want to connect with as many voters in my district as possible, if you see me in the grocery store, please stop me and let’s chat…let’s chat at church or wherever, that’s important to me,” Graves shared.

District 2 has several precincts including 08, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 37, 40, 84, 85, 86, BO, BR, C1, CA, CY, ED, LE, PN, PO, R1, ST, TN and U1.

These precincts are located in Bolton, Brownsville, Cayuga, parts of Clinton, Edwards, parts of Jackson, Learned, Pocahontas, Raymond, St. Thomas, Tinnin and parts of Utica.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

