Philanthropist Juanita Sims Doty inducted as honorary member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

As an educator, human rights advocate and entrepreneur, Juanita Sims Doty has held a lifelong commitment to volunteerism, nationally and locally. Her commitment to community service expanded as she was inducted as an honorary member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD) during their national biennial conference, Syn-Lod June 27, in Atlanta, GA.

Inducted by 13th TLOD National President Drema Lee Woldman, Doty joins the ranks of other notable honorary members including Rosa Parks, Dorothy Height, Maxine Waters, Julianne Malveaux, Myrlie Evers-Williams and Glenda Baskin Glover.

“Lady Juanita is one of the most excited, enthusiastic honorary members I’ve ever seen, and we are so glad to have her become a Top Lady of Distinction,” said Woldman.”

“I am thrilled, thankful and humbled to become an honorary member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. alongside so many distinguished ladies,” said Doty. “Their outstanding record of service in our communities – especially with our youth – across the nation speaks volumes about who they are: servant leaders. I am honored to become a part of this amazing organization.”

TLOD’s five national program thrusts include Top Teens of America (TTA), Status of Women, Senior Citizens initiatives, Community Beautification projects and Community Partnerships. TTA is the organization’s primary thrust that mentors teens in community service by providing mentoring, leadership, social and cultural development.

For the past four years, the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation has partnered with the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute and Families First for Mississippi to implement a national mentoring program Ambassadors of the Evers Academy for African-American males (The A-TEAAM). This mentoring initiative is a collaborative project with 24 Mississippi-based community organizations and TLOD. The A-TEAAM inspires young males of color in middle school and beyond to honor the life and live the legacy of Medgar Evers as they interact with a “village” of role models and mentors. This ‘village’ of mentors provides support and one-on-one guidance utilizing a meaningful curriculum to empower these young men as they matriculate through middle school. The purpose of the A-TEAAM movement is to improve the quality of life for young men by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge and support provided by caring mentors. There are 10 TLOD chapters implementing the A-TEAAM program.

Currently, Doty is a consultant with the Department of Defense, serving as senior advisor for Collaboration and Partnership Development. She has also served as senior advisor for Community Engagement and Outreach at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.

A leader in education and speech-language pathology, Doty’s work has included serving as a lecturer, clinical supervisor, associate professor and director of the Jackson State University Speech and Hearing Center. She has also served as chairman of the board of the National Black Speech Language and Hearing Association.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University, Doty has received many awards from local and state organizations for contributions to the community, including the Dred Scott Distinguished Service Award and the Dorothy Height Leadership Award. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA), she served as international program chairman and southeastern regional director. In 2006, Doty received the President’s Spirit Award at the 2006 AKA Boule held in Detroit, for her many distinguished contributions.

