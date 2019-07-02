Tougaloo College welcomes 14th president

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Tougaloo College welcomes Carmen J. Walters as its 14th president, effective July 1, 2019.

Walters’ proven leadership in the areas of student enrollment and retention, fundraising and policy development made her the ideal candidate for the College.

Walters comes to Tougaloo College from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC), where she last served as executive vice president of Enrollment Management, Student Success and Institutional Relations. Prior to MGCCC, Walters held various positions at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

Before her official tenure started, Walters visited the campus many times to learn more about her new community. She met with faculty, staff and alumni to assess the needs of Tougaloo College for today and the future. Her meetings set the tone for her commitment to building a stronger, sustainable and impactful college.

In her first email to the campus community, she shared, “As I officially commence my exciting tenure as the 14th president of Tougaloo College, I feel privileged to lead this historic and important institution of higher learning as we celebrate our sesquicentennial year. I am sincerely honored to join a community that understands the power of a transformative education and its ability to transform lives. I am extremely grateful to the Board of Trustees and the search committee for their confidence in me to lead, elevate and advance the academic, financial and administrative operations of the college.”

Search Committee Chair Trustee Edmond E. Hughes said, “Dr. Carmen Walters’ prior experience in enrollment management, student services and institutional advancement has prepared her well to take the helm at our beloved Eagle Queen.”

