100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc. receives award

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The 100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc. traveled to Las Vegas, NV with an entourage of 20 mentees, 5 chaperones, 4 delegates and 4 collegiate 100 members. They attended the 33rd Annual Conference of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. at Caesars Palace, June 12-16.

The Jackson Chapter was presented the “Medium Chapter of the Year Award” at the conference. This marks the fourth time that the Jackson Chapter has won this prestigious award.

Harvey Johnson Jr., president of the Jackson Chapter, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

The Chapter of the Year awards were created to showcase the outstanding programmatic efforts and accomplishments of chapters “In Good Standing” that advance the mission of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

To exemplify a chapter’s outstanding delivery and impact, applicants must provide evidence of outstanding leadership in all of the 100’s four programmatic focus areas: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness and Economic Empowerment. The Jackson Chapter had the largest contingency of mentees and members in attendance at the conference (29). Mentee Calvin Davis (Lanier High School) received rave reviews for his performance of singing “Ol’ Man River” at the youth breakfast Saturday, June 15.

The conference featured dynamic speakers including Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-winning musician, actor and activist – Common, DeVon Franklin, president/CEO – Franklin Entertainment, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor – New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Reverend Al Sharpton Jr., founder and president, National Action Network.

The theme of the conference was Legendary Leadership: Past/Present/Future.

See photos on page 16.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...