Local singer gets statewide recognition

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

Jazz artist Pam Confer is one step closer to her dream, of making her recently released song, “Mississippi Beautiful,” become the state’s anthem.

Last week, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant extended a proclamation declaring May 10 as “Mississippi Beautiful Day.”

“We all have a collective love for our state,” said Confer. “To have an official day that mirrors the song, reflects our pride and celebrates our rich and complicated history makes me smile – Mississippi has to know that we’re beautiful!”

At the celebration Friday, community stakeholders read the lines of the proclamation and constituents provided testimonials about “What Makes Mississippi Beautiful.”

Another highlight of the day was when honor choir students from Terry and Raymond High Schools performed the song with Confer.

The Hinds County School District has adopted the song as an official anthem for the district, and honor choir students also recently performed the song with Confer as the finale for the district’s Fine Arts Festival March 21, at Hinds Community College.

Confer, whom wrote and produced the song, recently launched her “Mississippi Beautiful” City Halls Tour, where she greets community stakeholders and sings on the steps of city halls across the state. The platform has proven to be a refreshing way to build relationships, tell the Mississippi story and celebrate our people.

The inaugural “Mississippi Beautiful” City Hall Tour stop was in Tupelo, MS March 27; Vicksburg, MS was the second stop April 11.

Confer is taking her talents to the Windy City of Chicago as she will serve as co-host of the highly acclaimed “Mississippi Stage” at the Chicago Blues Festival in June.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...