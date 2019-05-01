Nave named president of Alcorn State University

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced recently the unanimous decision to name Dr. Felecia M. Nave as president of Alcorn State University. Nave currently serves as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs for North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C.

“Dr. Nave has many years of experience as a leader in higher education,” said Trustee Shane Hooper, president of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning and chair of the Board Search Committee for the Alcorn State University Presidential Search. “Through positions of progressive responsibility, Dr. Nave has provided leadership in every facet of the university, including academic program offerings, research activity, budget management, fundraising activities and student services, including recruitment, financial aid and student success. We are very pleased to welcome her back to Alcorn.”

Nave graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University in 1996. She holds a master’s degree in chemical and environmental engineering and a doctorate in engineering, both from the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.

In her role as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs for North Carolina Central University, she serves as the university’s chief academic officer, developing, managing and providing oversight for all academic degree programs at the university. The university includes seven colleges and schools, including a law school. The university enrolls more than 8,000 students and has more than 564 full-time and part-time faculty, and more than 450 professional and administrative staff.

In addition, Nave provides leadership of the existing inventory of degree programs, development of new degree programs and fully online programs, ensuring academic rigor and integrity and overseeing program and accreditation reviews, both regional and specialized. She also oversees scholarship and key research activity for the university in collaboration with the associate vice chancellor for research and sponsored programs.

Nave’s responsibilities include fundraising activities, expanding external partnerships and growing alumni relations. She also manages all student services functions, including recruitment, admission, registrar, financial aid, academic engagement and student success.

Prior to joining North Carolina Central University, Nave served in various academic and administrative roles at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas from 2003 until 2018. These roles included tenure-track assistant professor, tenured associate professor, tenured professor of chemical engineering, interim assistant dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering, associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and director of special initiative for faculty development.

Some of Nave’s awards include University of Toledo Department of Chemical Engineering Outstanding Alumna Award, 2019; AICHE MAC Eminent Scholars Award, 2017; Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Award, 2015; Who’s Who in Black Houston, 2015; and Diverse Issues Emerging Scholars Under 40, 2013.

Nave will begin serving as president of Alcorn State University July 1.

