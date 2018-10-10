Espy endorsed by Legislative Black Caucus

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus endorsed Mike Espy in a special election for U.S. Senate.

Members of the caucus announced their support for Espy’s campaign at a news conference Tuesday in Jackson.

“Mike has a long history of standing up and fighting for the rights of our community, and, once senator, we know he will continue to fight to ensure our voices are heard and respected,” said Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes, caucus chairperson. “Mike will provide a much-needed voice in the United States Senate. He has spent his entire career fighting for communities like ours and we know he will continue that fight as senator.”

Espy said he’s proud to have the support.

“The caucus understands that we need leadership in Washington with the ideas, the experience, and the independent mindset to help our state, and that’s what my candidacy for U.S. Senate is all about,” Espy said.

Espy is running in a non-partisan special election for the Senate seat vacated by the resignation of Thad Cochran in April.

Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to serve until the special election could determine who will serve the final two years of the 6-year term.

Hyde-Smith, Espy, state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Tobey Bartee, of Gautier, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, are on the special election ballot.

The full text of the caucus’ endorsement of Espy, as submitted, appears below:

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC), comprised of 49 African American members of the House and Senate, is considered the conscience of the legislature. Primarily concerned with the policy issues that most affect the under-served and under–resourced communities, the caucus has led the charge to secure health care for Mississippians, equitable and adequate funding for public education and equal pay for women. MLBC has also led the fight to change the Mississippi state flag to one that is more representative of all Mississippians.

The MLBC is proud to offer our full endorsement to Mike Espy in the United States Senate special election. We trust Mike to be a strong voice for all Mississippians – regardless of race, party or gender.

In this race, Mike is the only candidate offering real solutions to make health care more affordable and accessible. He is the only candidate addressing our broken criminal justice system as well as the rising costs of college and stagnant wages. Most importantly, Mike is the only candidate willing to put principal before party and actually represent all Mississippians.

