Tennessee State Faculty Members Earn $2 Million in USDA Funding

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Faculty researchers at Tennessee State University have earned more than $2 million in grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture, the university announced this week.

Seven professors from the TSU College of Agriculture won grant awards ranging from $100,000 to nearly $500,000, for projects with an emphasis on food safety, agribusiness training and human health outcomes with connections to food cultivation and diet.

From a release:

The seven professors, who competed in a competitive grant writing process, are Suping Zhou, Ankit Patras, Aliyar Fouladkhah, Jason de Koff, Aditya Khanal, Matthew Blair, and Hongwei Si.

“I am proud of our faculty who garnered seven awards worth more than $2 million from this highly competitive grants program,” said Dr. Chandra Reddy, dean of the college. “This is pretty much the maximum amount any institution can be awarded in one year from this particular grants program. These research projects not only advance scientific knowledge but also train undergraduate and graduate students and prepare them for the job market.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...