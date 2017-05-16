Man shot to death in his bed

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A 32-year-old man has been killed by an apparent intruder who shot him multiple times while he was asleep in bed.

Adams County Sheriff’s Maj. Jerry Brown says at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday investigators received a call from a woman who heard shots fired in her home and found her son, Kelvin Sadler Brown, unresponsive. Brown tells The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2rojCAX ) the victim was shot multiple times, including once in the head. He was dead when investigators arrived at about 3 a.m.

Brown says an intruder apparently came in through a window in the front of the house and exited through the back kitchen door.

The sheriff’s office says it has some leads, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...