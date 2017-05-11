Tribute to Mother

By Emma Harris

My mother is no longer close by, nor is she a phone call away, but I want to share a message about her for this Mother’s Day

One of her favorite scriptures came from 2 Timothy 2:15. “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth”

Lula Holman transitioned to her heavenly home December 23, 2015. She joined her husband Dennis Holman Sr., children Shirley Holman-Norris and Dennis Holman Jr.; her mother, Olivia Benton and her sister Emma Wells. She was a faithful member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church pastored by Rev. John Wicks.

She enjoyed cooking, singing and helping others. My mother was a mother to all in the community that needed a mother for a friend. She especially enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren.

I along with my sisters, brothers and other family members we miss her very much but we still fnd comfort in another one of her favorite scriptures: “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.” Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom

