Jackson schools trying to avoid state takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s second-largest school district is at risk of state takeover because of problems meeting accreditation standards.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2p5e54C) that internal audits of Jackson Public Schools showed continuing problems in several areas related to teacher instruction and safety.

Ann Moore is a consultant with Bailey Education Group, a Ridgeland company hired by JPS to help the district comply with standards. Moore says each school has at least one unlicensed teacher, and some licensed teachers are applying for vacancies but are not being hired.

Interim Superintendent Freddrick Murray says some licensed teachers might not be hired because of issues with background checks.

He says up to one-third of buses are late in getting children to school.

