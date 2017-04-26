“Saluting Greatness”: 5TH ANNUAL TWO RIVERS GALA | TOUGALOO HONORS

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Tougaloo, Miss. — Tougaloo College presents the 5TH Annual Two Rivers Gala | Tougaloo Honors: The Gala will pay honor to native Mississippians whose public service, professional achievements, and relentless call to action have changed the course of history in the state and nation. The statesmen and stateswoman, in their respective positions, have demonstrated the breadth of their experience and the strength of their leadership. The 2017 honorees are Senator Thad Cochran, Congressman Bennie Thompson, Former Secretary of the Navy/Former Governor Ray Mabus Jr., Former Governor/Attorney William Winter , and Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey. The event takes place on Saturday May 20that The Jackson Convention Complex at 7pm (advance tickets required).

The premier event recognizes visionary and courageous individuals who through their life’s work have made transforming contributions to society. The inaugural gala has paid honor to civil rights icons and served as a precursor to the 50th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement. In a subsequent year, we celebrated the contributions of prominent women who had made indelible marks in their professions and society.

“The Two Rivers Gala is one of our most important events because it serves two great causes. It gives us an opportunity to honor great leaders that continue to make contributions to our city and our state, and all the money raised from the event gives deserving students scholarship opportunities. Last year, we honored Mississippi icons who reached the pinnacles of success in their chosen careers in the areas of education, social activism, entrepreneurship, creative genius, journalism and sports. In 2017, the tradition continues!” said President Hogan.

Sponsorships of this event allow supporters and friends of the college to join us in our efforts to promote and celebrate the highest caliber of public service and, simultaneously, help us fulfill our mission to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for deserving students. We believe that through these efforts, together we will help ensure the state and nation’s brightest and best future.

The special musical guest for the 2017 Two Rivers Gala will be nationally recording artist Leela James.

sponsorship or ticket information contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at Forcontact the Office of Institutional Advancement at 601.977.7871 or vsmith@tougaloo.edu . For more information and to see highlight videos of last year’s Two Rivers Gala visit www.tougaloo.edu

All proceeds from the Gala go toward student scholarships for students, thanks to individual and corporate sponsors.

