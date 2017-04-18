Regions Bank expanding operation in south Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Regions Bank says it is building a 75,000-square-foot operations center that could open by early 2019 Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The bank announced the project Monday, saying it will create 91 new jobs. That will bring Regions’ total employment to 420 in the Hattiesburg area.

Employees will move from three current locations in Hattiesburg into the new center, which will house a mortgage division serving customers in the Southeast, Texas and the Midwest.

Regions – based in Birmingham, Alabama – says it is investing $23 million in the project. The state of Mississippi is providing $1 million for site preparation, and Hattiesburg and Lamar County are providing other incentives.

Regions is the fourth-largest bank in the Hattiesburg area, with 13.2 percent of overall deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...