Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Commissioner Attends 35th Airports Council International World Environmental Committee Forum in China

In March, the 35th Airports Council International (ACI) World Environmental Committee Forum opened in Hong Kong, China. The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority’s Commissioner Vernon Hartley, Sr. joined representatives from around the world to discuss important environmental issues that affect thousands of airports worldwide.

During the forum, representatives discussed important issues such as sustainability of airports which pinpoints cost saving measures, energy conservation and other tools that will help reduce dependency on the environment. Airports can go green by incorporating green designs and using LED lighting. Other hot topics, such as using alternative fuels and reducing the use of firefighting foams also came to the forefront of the discussion. The team will also begin updating the Airport and Air Quality Manual which is designed specifically for airports and gives standards on fuel limits, emissions from aircrafts and emissions from vehicles around airports.

“As an environmentalist, it was amazing to discuss issues on a world-wide scale, which impact millions of people internationally,” said Commissioner Hartley. “During the forum, I discovered that there were a lot of like-minded and average people such as myself, that are truly concerned and want to make our world a better place. If we (all countries) can get on one page and begin implementing procedures that will save the environment, this great effort will make a huge impact.”

