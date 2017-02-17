Alleged gang member found guilty of murder, dismemberment

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A jury says a Greene County man is guilty of murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Jurors delivered the verdict Thursday against Welford Levi “Pork Chop” McCarty, sentencing him to life without parole.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kXEldr ) reports that testimony showed McCarty shot Donovan Cowart in the face from 10 yards away as he stood over his own grave in 2013. When police found the body in 2015, it had been chopped up and put in five trash bags.

Witnesses say McCarty killed Cowart because he thought Cowart was a snitch. McCarty is accused of being a member of both the Southern Brotherhood, an Alabama-based white-supremacist prison gang, and Simon City Royals, a gang started in 1950s Chicago that spread to the Deep South, including the Mississippi Coast.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...