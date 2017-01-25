Minority or Women-Owned Business Certification announce for January 30th

Monday, January 30, 2017 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m | 124 W. Commerce St. Aberdeen, MS 39730

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Minority and Small Business Development Division presents a workshop

on small business certification, financing and government procurement opportunities. Attendees will receive information

on the elements of minority- and women-owned business certification and the benefits of becoming certified.

The workshop offers available technical assistance about providers and a network of resource partners to assist

all small businesses in building capacity and in gaining access to opportunities.

For more information, please call LaTisha “Denise” Thomas at 601-359-2910.