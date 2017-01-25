Minority or Women-Owned Business Certification announce for January 30th

January 25, 2017 in Business

MINORITY OR WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS C E R T I F I C A T I O N

Monday, January 30, 2017 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m | 124 W. Commerce St. Aberdeen, MS 39730

MDAThe Mississippi Development Authority’s Minority and Small Business Development Division presents a workshop
on small business certification, financing and government procurement opportunities. Attendees will receive information
on the elements of minority- and women-owned business certification and the benefits of becoming certified.
The workshop offers available technical assistance about providers and a network of resource partners to assist
all small businesses in building capacity and in gaining access to opportunities.
For more information, please call LaTisha “Denise” Thomas at 601-359-2910.

TOPICS
STATE CERTIFICATION
LaTisha “Denise” Thomas
Minority and Small Business Development Division with Mississippi Development Authority
SMALL BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAMS
Three Rivers Planning and Development District
SECURING GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS
Bill Burge
Northeast Mississippi Contract Procurement Center
Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program
SPONSORED BY: Mississippi Development Authority – Minority and Small Business Development Division

If you have any questions, please contact LaTisha “Denise” Thomas
SPONSORED BY:
Mississippi Development Authority-Minority and Small Business Development Division
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce
Three RiversPlanning & Development District
Northeast Mississippi Contract Procurement Center

