2017 Aviation Industry Day set for next week

By Othor Cain

Contributing Writer

Anyone who works in aviation now or wants to expand their business and get involved in the world’s fastest growing economic sector, then the 2017 Aviation Industry Day is a must attend event. The event takes place Jan. 17 at the Clyde Muse Center on the Rankin Campus of Hinds Community College, 515 Country Place Parkway, Pearl, Miss.

Industry leaders say Mississippi’s airports are a critical part of the nation’s multi-billion dollar aviation industry and they want to help grow your business. If you’re an architect, engineer, construction professional, attorney, real-estate professional, insurance professional, service provider, supplier, vendor, shipper or broker, at the conference you will learn how joint ventures work, the importance of partnering with other companies, how to gain business assistance, how to sustain your business for today and beyond as well as other viable information to help you secure that contract for which you have been waiting.

One of the persons leading the discussion on the importance of joint ventures and how it can help your business grow is Michael Russell, vice chair of Concessions International, LLC and CEO of H.J. Russell & Company.Michael is the son of the late philanthropist Herman T. Russell, former chairman/CEO of H.J. Russell & Company who passed away Nov. 10, 2014. Russell, according to his bio, is known as an innovative thinker and manager who empowers employees to bring fresh perspectives to their jobs, spoke with The Mississippi Link via phone.

“I’m excited about being in Mississippi and excited to share my knowledge on joint ventures and how to sustain businesses with the conference attendees,” he said. “I think its important to know what you’re entering into and what you bring to the table.” Russell, whose companies employ more than 2,400 people and generate revenues of more than $300 million understands starting out small and growing your business.

“Our concession company started in 1979 in California with less than 20 employees selling basic foods like hotdogs and sodas. Today his company operates food and beverage concessions in the Top 20 airport regions in the country, including Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and in the nation’s capitol. “I remember starting out as a Disadvantage Business Enterprise and now we have grown and able to help other DBEs,” he said.

“I think far too often companies, whether they are minors or majors, join forces when they don’t really understand each other.” Russell said it is critical that people wanting to grow their businesses attend this conference.

“I think the takeaway for those attending this event, especially the session that I’m helping to lead will be, I know what it takes to partner, I know what it takes to sustain my business and I know my value,” he said. Russell said many times when companies enter into joint business relationships, they do so without understanding the other companies’ worth.

“I think it is important that a major company positions itself to help a minor company grow and a minor company should position itself to learn all it can from the major,” he said. “You have to understand what you’re getting out of the relationship and what you bring to the table.”

The days of entering into business relationships just for the money are gone. “It has to be about more than the profit,” he said. It has to be about sutainabilty and knowledge. We need to learn as much as we can when we enter into agreements.”

Russell joins a host of other conference presenters next week. The event is free and a complimentary lunch will be served. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers, Golden Triangle Regional and Gulfport Biloxi International Airports will participate in this event.

For registration information call 601-664-3518 or visit http://jmaa.com/2017-aviation-industry-day//

