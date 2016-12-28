Hinds County to pay workers $450,000 more in overtime case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Hinds County will pay up to $450,000 to settle federal claims that some sheriff’s employees weren’t paid overtime.

The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2if2mfr) reports the payment is in addition to a lawsuit Hinds County settled last year with more than 175 current and former employees. It paid them about $1 million in back wages and legal fees.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved borrowing money until property tax payments arrive early in 2017.

The settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor covers employees who didn’t join the lawsuit.

Employees sued in 2012, saying they weren’t paid overtime and that the county didn’t pay for all compensatory time earned when workers left jobs.

Under the settlement, the sheriff now pays overtime once an employee reaches 480 hours of compensatory time off.

