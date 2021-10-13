Jackson State beats Alabama A&M, next up homecoming

By Tim Ward,

Sports Editor,

If last Saturday is any indication of how good Jackson State’s football team is, go ahead and give them the championship trophy right now. Last Saturday’s game was built up as the best two teams in the SWAC battling it out.

Jackson State destroyed Alabama A&M 61-15. Alabama A&M is the current reigning SWAC champion and looked nothing like it. Adding fuel to this game has been the verbal assault of their head coach, Connell Maynor, against head coach Deion Sanders.

During an interview in the spring season, coach Maynor said, “Recruit some more five stars.”

Maynor said on his postgame coach’s show. “You talk about all them four, five stars you recruit. You’re not the only one recruiting four or five stars. We do, too. Let’s go. We’ve got guys coming back next year, too.” He genuinely seemed agitated with the idea of coach Prime coaching at Jackson State and bringing the national spotlight.

Over a week ago, coach Prime had surgery on his foot. He now has a scooter to aid in moving around. Saturday was his second game coaching with it. Earlier in the week, coach Maynor saw fit to poke fun during a press conference by saying, “Coach Sanders, I hurt my ankle getting off the bus the other day,” Maynor said. “You got an extra scooter for me? If you’ve got an extra scooter, send me one down here.”

Coach Sanders said he was going to take the high road. After the game Saturday, his players spoke loudly for him. The one speaking the loudest was his son, Shedeur Sanders. “When you disrespect pops, what do you think is gonna happen?” “How do you expect me to perform?”

Jackson State not only delivered an impressive win, but a pink scooter with JSU on it and autographed by coach Deion Sanders. The scooter was left on the 50 yard line.

Now to the actual game. The defense sacked Bulldog quarterback Aqeel Glass a record 10 times. The defensive line was menacing, only allowing 8 rushing yards along with the 10 sacks and even scored a touchdown from a fumble recovery.

Offensively, the tigers compiled 496 yards and literally played with Alabama A&M.

Shedeur Sanders was great. 17-24 for 249 yards, 6 carries for 58 yareds, with 4 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. His efforts have earned him SWAC Newcome of the week.

Santee Marshall lead the team in rushing gaining 123 yards on 12 carries. The offensive line allowed no sacks and pushed A&M’s defensive line around.

JSU scored early and often, jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. At the half, JSU was clearly in control, leading 33 to 7. They kept pouring it on and on. By the end of the 3rd quarter, it was 54-7. Final score 61-15. The offense clicking was a welcomed sight to THEEILOVE. JSU matched the intensity that their defense has shown all season. What a way to spoil Alabama A&M’s homecoming. JSU also felt disrespected for being the homecoming opponent. Coach Sanders said after the game, “You don’t schedule Jackson State for homecoming.”

The verbal blasts from coach Maynor plus scheduling Jackson State for homecoming equaled a historic and embarrassing beatdown in Huntsville, Alabama. Jackson State improves to 4-1 and sole possession of first place in the East.

Next up, Alabama State comes to Veterans Memorial Stadium for homecoming. It’s a “blue out” game. Tiger nation is asked to come wearing blue JSU t-shirts. A packed house is expected. Tiger Nation is ready! Sonic Boom is ready! The team is ready!