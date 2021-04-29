Hill Harper: Financial Revolution Tour headed to Jackson May 4

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Author and best-selling author Hill Harper has launched North America’s first black-owned digital wallet, The Black Wall Street.

Harper’s announcement of The Black Wall Street (TBWS) is the first major step in trying to close the racial wealth gap in the United States. Harper wants to lay the foundation to build the world’s largest investment and financial literacy curriculum and toolkit for black and brown communities.

Starting in May, TBWS will embark on a 32-market financial literacy campaign that will start in Los Angeles. It will be done in partnership with Najah Roberts, a world leading cryptocurrency exchange expert.

Roberts said, “We’re now creating the digitized and scalable version of the original Black Wall Street.”

Inspired by a vision of empowering underserved communities while bridging the racial wealth gap, Harper, Roberts and innumerable supporters are catalyzing these chaotic energies in preparation for a brighter financial future for generations to come.

Harper’s Black Wall Street Digital Financial Revolution National Bus Tour will make a rally stop in the parking lot of Socrates Garrett Enterprises, located at 2659 Livingston Road in Jackson, Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. The rally is to provide information on the digital wallet and Cryptocurrency, Build Wealth, Build Self, and Build Community – Black Cash Matters. The public is invited.

The Revolution will be digitized. Follow on Instagram @BlackCashMatters@HillHarper @NajahRoberts @navonnelove @2kgpr

Join the community and the movement: TheBlackWallStreet.com.

Brand partners include Crypto Blockchain Plug, Crypto Kids Camp, Socrates Garrett Enterprises and We Believe Digital Broadcast.