Councilman De’Keither Stamps and Bob Lee headed to a run off, October 13

By Dr. Edelia J. Carthan,

Contributing Writer,

De’Keither A. Stamps and Robert “Bob” Lee are headed to a run-off slated for Tuesday, October 13.

The special election for the Mississippi House of Representatives, District 6, was held Tuesday, September 22, with only about two thousand voters deciding the outcome of this election.

District 66 emcompasses parts of Hinds County including parts of south Jackson, parts of Byram, Terry, Raymond and Learned. The seat was vacated by Democrat Jarvis Dortch after he accepted the top position with the American Civil Liberties Union as the new executive director for Mississippi.

Stamps received 750 votes and Lee received 493 votes sending them to a run-off in two weeks. Stamps received almost 40 percent of the votes. However, to be declared the winner, candidates must receive 51 percent of the vote.

Tuesday’s non-partisan special election results are as follows:

Gregory Divinity, 454

Robert C. Bob Lee Jr., 493

Fabian Nelson, 33

Kathryn Orey Perry, 45

De’Keither A. Stamps, 750

Calvins B. Williams, 115

“I want to thank God, and I want to thank everyone one who was involved in this process. I appreciate everybody who has helped us on this journey,” Stamps said on his Facebook live Tuesday night. “I appreciate my family, my wife, my children, mom and dad, for their tolerance for lending me to this process. I’m a man on a mission to get Hinds County to work together for a better Mississippi.”

Bob Lee responded by a telephone interview.

“I am a rookie in politics, and I am humbled by the voter turnout and the support. I think I can bring healing to the Legislature. Mississippi has been good to me and my family for the last 40 years and I just want to give something back,” Lee said. “I will donate every fourth check to a church or charity. I look forward to serving, and I look forward to going up against DeKeither. I think he would be a very good opponent.”

Hinds Countians must go back Tuesday, October 13, to vote on the next representative for District 66.

In addition, Mississippians had the opportunity to vote for one other House seat and two Senate seats that became vacant this year by three Republicans.

For more special election results, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.gov.