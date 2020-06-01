By Edelia “Dr. Jay” Carthan,

A white Mississippi mayor is receiving backlash after tweeting insensitive comments amid the controversial death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who died recently while in police custody after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for nine and a half minutes.

George Floyd pleaded for his life and asked for his mother after repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe,” a phrase also used by Eric Garner who’s life was met with the same fate in July of 2014.

“If you say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack,” the Petal mayor tweeted, weighing in on the viral video.

Hal Marx, the Republican mayor of Petal admits that his comments were not well thought out but he refuses to resign. “I admit that my comments on the recent tragic death of George Floyd in Minnesota were made in haste and not well-thought out or expressed, he said. “I apologize to the people of our city…I will not resign.”

Lea Campbell, an activist who helped organize the march, said the mayor’s remarks were veiled racism that attempted to dehumanize and criminalize George Floyd instead of the real criminal, the police officer who murdered him.

At least 200 people rallied at Petal City Hall on Sunday, a third day of protests, demanding the mayor’s resignation. “The citizens of Petal will accept nothing less than Hal Marx’s resignation,” Lea demanded. The Petal Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Thursday, voting unanimously to ask for the mayor’s resignation.

“He has a history of racist remarks on social media and a history of providing cover for police who kill Black men,” Lea explained. “In 2017, a Petal police officer shot Marc Davis three times and killed him at the scene of the car accident Davis was injured in. Davis was reportedly unarmed and shot three times including once in the back by the officer. Marx supported the officer without calling for a transparent public investigation.”

“These most recent remarks signal to police with racial biases that they will be welcomed to work on the Marx administration,” Lea said. “We organized the rallies to give Petal citizens a platform to have their demands for Marx’s resignation amplified to the world.”

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Javon Patterson also tweeted, “You know as a former resident of Petal…this is truly disturbing to see. To know that a leader of the community feels right even posting this.”

There’s another special called Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night at 5:30PM at Petal City Hall. While citizens are still calling for his resignation, Marx’s Twitter account is no longer active. Marx’s actions are disgraceful to all elected officials whose mission should be to serve all citizens.

